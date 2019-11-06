Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great start to the week, and we welcome you to the half-way point.
This morning clouds have been increasing across the area, and we’re tracking snow and rain this afternoon. With the snow starting to move in, we are looking at some minor snowfall accumulations coming along with it.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
From this disturbance clouds have already rushed in this morning and snow showers have already started in most locations as well this afternoon.
Through the afternoon hours the snow will spread across the region moving east.
It will be quite cold today, so make sure to dress warm. Expect high temperatures today to only climb into the middle and upper 30s.
With temperatures 30s today we will see snow and rain. Some rain mixing in with the snow will very possible, during the mid-afternoon hours and for the Bay and points south.
Snowfall accumulations will check in under 1.0” for most spots, but it is possible for locations to our north and west to pick up around 1 to possibly 2 inches of snow.
This evening and tonight any precipitation that does fall should come in the form of snow. Snow showers will continue overnight, gradually winding down towards Thursday morning.
Low temperatures tonight will be cold. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. With that said, watch out for any slushy travel and refreezing out on the roads.
Please be careful as you go traveling anywhere for today and bundle up!
