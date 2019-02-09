Good Saturday evening/night! Despite the messy weather at times this week, we hope it's been a good one and we hope it's a relaxing, restful weekend ahead.
Speaking of restful, it looks as it mother nature is taking a brief rest from the brutal wintry pattern we've been encountering lately. However, more active wintry weather looks to return to the extended forecast.
We explain below!
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry us into the evening and overnight hours. Cold and dry conditions will be the theme tonight. Lows will be down to around 10. Some look to dip into the single digits. Wind chills will be near 0 again into the overnight hours.
Clouds will begin to pour back in late Saturday night into Sunday morning out ahead of our next storm system.
Sunday
Those cloudy skies will be a staple of our Sunday, but what you'll really want to be prepared for is a round of light snow developing by mid-afternoon. The system will be a fast-mover, with snow winding down quickly by late Sunday evening, but with all of the leftover ice from this week's freezing rain, we'll be in for some very slick conditions going into the evening hours.
Accumulations will be light, coming in between 1"-2" for all of Mid-Michigan. An isolated areas of 2.5" to even 3" isn't out of the question but must look to stay in the general range of 1"-2".
< Click here to view our snowfall map. >
High temperatures will be plenty cold enough to support the snow. Look for the numbers to reach back only into the mid 20s. Winds will be generally light out of the east southeast around 3-6 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.