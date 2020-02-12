Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a good week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
Snow has returned to Mid-Michigan this morning and although we don't have any advisories or warnings in place, your commute will likely be a little slower this morning.
Track the snow before you leave the house with our Interactive Radar.
Today & Tonight
Snow should be at its most persistent through the morning hours today before tapering off this afternoon. With temperatures below freezing as we start today in the teens and 20s, and only getting colder from here, that snow that's falling won't have much trouble sticking to the roads.
By the time your evening drive or plans roll around, we should be solidly in the single digits and teens, with wind chills likely falling to values near and even below zero.
The winds responsible for those wind chills will be out of the north northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to near 25 miles per hour.
With temperatures this cold, roads that are treated that briefly become wet, have a chance to refreeze quite easily. Road salt will also become less effective the colder it gets. Simply put, roads may remain slick through the afternoon and evening, even after snow starts winding down.
When all is said and done, most of the area should pick up between 1-2" of snow with some isolated cases perhaps reaching 3" of snow.
Expect skies to gradually clear out this evening and overnight, which should allow for a substantial cool down into the single numbers, both above and below zero for overnight lows. Wind chills between 0 and -10 are entirely reasonable.
