Winter's set to deliver its first gut punch of the season here in the Great Lakes, and snow isn't even the worst of it.
We explain below!
Overnight
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chills
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour snow totals
Saturday
Occasional snow will continue across most of the region throughout the early afternoon with folks north of the Bay tending to see more in the way of breakaway snow showers. The majority of the snow come to a quick end by mid-afternoon, as the storm continues to east towards the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Snow accumulation will be on the lighter side from this system; generally coming in around 1"-2" south of Saginaw Bay, and less than 1" to the north. A few localized areas could receive upwards to 3" especially near and south of the I-69 corridor.
A few lake effect snow showers will be possible off of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay which could put down a quick inch in places like Midland, Bay, and Huron counties. Those farther inland look to see mostly cloudy skies once the main bulk of snow from this morning exits the region.
Once the snow ends, it's all about the bitter cold. An Arctic high pressure system rolling in behind the departing storm will drag a frigid air mass in across the northern US, while also cranking up the winds.
Highs will be struggling to reach into the low 20s by this afternoon. Wind chills will be feeling more like the single digits today. with winds out of the northeast around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph.
Lows look to drop into the single digits overnight. Wind chills will be absolutely brutal; diving well below zero overnight, even falling below -10 at times.
Sunday
The northeasterly winds will continue to stir up a few snow showers off of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron at times into Sunday, but these will prove increasingly isolated as winds shift back into the north for the second half of the weekend. Some sun may even break through the clouds before day's end, but it will do absolutely nothing to warm us up.
Highs will find their way back to only the low teens at best as the core of the Arctic air mass settles overhead, wind chills will be feeling below zero throughout the entire day into the overnight hours.
Lows Sunday night will fall below zero as skies begin to clear. Winds will begin to ease, but wind chills remain dangerously cold all the way into Monday morning. Values will feel more like -10 to -20 will some local areas even colder.
* If you are heading out at any time this weekend, make sure to cover up completely! Temperatures and wind chills this cold will look to make frostbite more likely if you don't dress appropriately.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.