Good afternoon, Mid-Michigan! Happy New Year's Eve.
We're setting up to end 2021 on a mostly quiet note. Could have a small disturbance to ring in the new year!
The bigger story will be a wintry blast to kick off 2022 on Saturday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (New Year's Eve)
Mostly cloudy skies look to carry us throughout the afternoon and evening of New Year's Eve. There could be some pockets of drizzle possible throughout the day. More of a nuisance than anything.
Highs later this afternoon will reach back into the mid and upper 30s. Some areas south should manage to break 40. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
A small disturbance will bring the chance for a few isolated rain/snow showers later this evening going past midnight. Shouldn't be anything too disruptive, but should make for a few slick roads.
Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 30s around midnight, and will dip to the upper 20s by Saturday morning.
New Year's Day
January won't waste any time hitting us with some wintry weather, as we face a wintry system on New Year's Day. We'll see an area of low pressure track across the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, keeping us on the colder, northern end of the system. This will overwhelmingly be a snow event for us, some some rain may mix early on as precipitation moves in by the afternoon.
Snow will continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop out of the mid 30s and into the upper teens. The system will then track east of the region by Sunday afternoon, leaving behind some clearing and a few possible lake effect snow showers. Better chances for the Thumb.
This is looking like one of our larger snowfall events of the season thus far for all of us here in Mid-Michigan, with the higher amounts favoring the southern half of the area and less north and west of the Saginaw Bay.
We're looking at 3"-6" of snow across the Thumb, along the I-69 corridor and northward to around Alma and Saginaw. 1"-3" is expected for the rest of the region north and west. Some locations along the cusp of these ranges may be able to reach near 4".
The exact track of the storm will be a major player here, so we could see those zones shift 10-20 miles north or south.
Like always, Stay tuned for any updates over the next 24 hours!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
