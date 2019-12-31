Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a great New Years Eve tonight.
After a rainy and windy day, snow returned to the area late last night and continues for the early morning drives today. While snow will be inconvenient for the morning drive, things do improve as the day goes along and conditions should be at least a bit better the closer we get to New Years Eve festivities.
Today & Tonight
Just like the rain from yesterday, snow will be at its most widespread through the morning hours today. Snow-covered roads will be common to start the day so building a few extra minutes into the morning drive isn't a bad idea. At the very least you will need a few minutes to brush the car off if you park outside.
Track the snow all morning long with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures are running in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning and won't be moving much throughout the day. Expect high temperatures right around the lower and middle 30s later on this afternoon.
Although not as gusty as Monday, winds will still be breezy out of the west, sustained at 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour. This should keep wind chlls feeling more like the teens and 20s through the course of the day so make sure you dress appropriately today and tonight.
Once we get through the morning hours, we may see a bit of a break toward lunchtime just like yesterday. However, scattered lake-effect snow showers will likely be around later in the afternoon and in the evening so snow chances won't end entirely after this morning.
Accumulations should remain 1" or less with most of the snow showers during the second part of the day. However, as is usually the case, there could be some slightly higher amounts here and there if any strong bands set up.
Snow shower coverage should gradually diminish overnight into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 20s, with wind chills in the teens.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
