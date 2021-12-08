Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday is getting off to a good start. It's a snowy start out there for many as an area of snow showers moves through parts of Mid-Michigan. This snow will not be an all day occurrence, though. Clouds will actually break up a little bit before sundown this evening.
Today
Snow showers this morning are providing some snowy and slick roadways. Quick accumulations of up to an inch are expected when this snowfall comes to an end. Some extra time will be needed for the morning commute today. Additionally, wind chills are still running in the lower teens to around 10 degrees for many this morning, still feeling cold out there!
By the noon hour today any snowfall activity will be coming to an end, specifically in the Thumb. Snowfall will be coming to an end earlier around the Tri-Cities and Flint, closer to the 7:00 to 8:00 AM hour. This afternoon, clouds will also be on the decrease with some sinking and drier elevated air behind this morning's snowfall. Skies will be variably cloudy by sundown.
Highs this afternoon will be warmer than Tuesday thanks to a wind with more of a southerly component. Readings will reach up to around the 30 degree mark with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
The decreasing cloud trend continues early tonight as we start with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will be back on the increase by morning as our next system moves in Mid-Michigan. We do stay dry tonight, though! Lows will be chilly in the middle teens, but a light and variable wind won't be providing much of a wind chill at all.
Late Week - Weekend Outlook
When looking at precipitation, a small system will move through Mid-Michigan creating rain and snow showers on Thursday; better chances for the afternoon and evening. Some mixing will be in the cards with this, but the general theme looks to hold more towards snow. Accumulations around and inch are possible north of the M-61 corridor.
The jet stream still remains active creating unsettled weather for the rest of the week. A warmup will come with this active pattern, 40s are possible with a few locations possibly touching 50 by Saturday. There is still some variation in high temperatures for Saturday due to the track of the system moving through. Mid-Michigan will catch the warm sector of the low, which is the airmass forced up from the south behind the warm front. The high temperature for Saturday will depend on how much of that warm sector we break into and the timing of the cold front passing through. A westerly shift in the track of the system will bring warmer high temperatures, but an easterly shift in the system will bring cooler high temperatures.
That system brings more moisture with it, too. We're looking to have plain rain showers on Friday with the warmer temperatures, but a transition to snow on the backside of the system Saturday evening. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
