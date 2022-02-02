Good snowy afternoon Mid-Michigan! The big story for the remainder of the day is the snowfall around the area. Roadways are already plenty slick at this lunch hour as the snow continues to fall.
Weather Alerts & Closings
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 7:00 AM Thursday for GENESEE, LAPEER, SANILAC, and SHIAWASSEE Counties.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 1:00 AM Thursday for BAY, GRATIOT, HURON, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, and TUSCOLA Counties.
More information on those weather alerts can be found right here. Closing information can also be found right here.
Wednesday & Thursday
The snow is still coming down at this midday hour. Track it on our website with our Interactive Radar! Snowfall will stay persistent through the remainder of the daytime, while the heaviest snow is expected through midafternoon. Towards the late-evening and early tonight the snow will taper off, generally coming to an end in the area from northwest to southeast (a few scattered snow showers are still possible along I-69).
Falling temperatures will be the trend through the rest of day through the 20 degree range. Snow will continue to stick on roadways easily the rest of today, leaving road conditions messy by Thursday morning. Wind from the north between 10 to 20 mph will reduce visibility and blow around snow later today when it becomes fluffier from the falling temperatures.
As far as accumulations go, the heaviest areas in the warning zone are expected to pick up between 8"-12" of snow, with a general 4"-8" in the advisory area. There will be a sharp cutoff north of the advisory area, to hardly anything in counties like Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Clare. That sharp cutoff could still shift 10-20 miles, so be prepared if you live on the fringe of one of these ranges.
Mid-Michigan is left with cloudy skies tonight and on Thursday. One thing to note, though, is the potential for a few isolated snow showers to remain along I-69 early on Thursday morning. Past that, the remainder of the day is dry. Highs stay colder Thursday only reaching the upper teens. Because of the colder air, roads still have the possibility to remain slick through the rest of the day, and possibly even into Friday, too.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
