It was a great start to the weekend but things have changed quite a bit since then as an area of low pressure has brought showers back into the picture and it doesn't look like it will be departing anytime soon. Numerous flood alerts are in place around the TV5 viewing area.
- For a complete listing of any flood warnings/advisories, head to our Weather Alerts page.
In addition to the rain, significant lakeshore flooding is expected, making an already prolonged problem even worse for the next few days.
Today & Tonight
No matter where you are in Mid-Michigan, plan for a wet morning commute. While no severe weather is expected today, rain is coming down heavy at times, and with the persistence from yesterday, we'll likely have areas of flooding here and there on the roads.
If there is a bright side to the commute, temperatures aren't too bad this morning, running in the lower and middle 50s for most with a few upper 40s mixed in between. Don't expect much of a warm up today, with highs only moving a few degrees from this morning. They'll range from the upper 40s to low 60s.
Rain will be persistent through this evening, remaining heavy at times. An additional 1-2" looks like a good bet for most of the area, with amounts going higher where the heaviest and most persistent rain occurs.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings have been issued for significant lakeshore flooding along the shores of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. There will be a prolonged period of east to northeasterly winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts over 30 miles per hour at times.
This will lead to water moving over roads and the inundation of low-lying property along the shoreline, with continued erosion.
Rain continues overnight, but thankfully should start letting up a bit in coverage and intensity. With clouds and showers overnight, along with an enthusiastic easterly wind, overnight lows will settle in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
