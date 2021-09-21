Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
Showers and a few thunderstorms returned to the area yesterday, but as we look ahead to the next few days, those appear to be a small appetizer of what's to come. Heavy rain is expected at times the next few days, and some of that rain will reach excessive levels in certain areas.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Watch: in effect from 4 PM Tuesday through 8 AM Thursday for the counties of Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, most areas should be able to get through the morning commute on the dry side. Showers are possible, but they've been quite isolated most of the night. Temperatures have remained quite mild, with 60s and low 70s to start the day and a bit of mugginess too.
With plenty of clouds, joined by the rain today, don't expect temperatures to move much. We'll be in the 60s and low 70s most of the day. Those temperatures will be joined by a southerly wind
Rain chances will pick up gradually through the morning and once rain arrives, it will be slow to leave. The slow progress of the showers to the east, plus heavy rainfall rates that may exceed 1" per hour at times, could lead to localized flooding, including quick flash flooding. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Rain will last through this evening and the overnight, but it's worth noting areas closer to US-127 may get a bit of a break overnight. Despite the clouds and rain, cooler air moving in behind the cold front should bring overnight lows down into the 40s and 50s tonight.
Wednesday & Thursday
Another area of low pressure will linger over the area on Wednesday and into portions of Thursday, which will keep adding to the already sizable rainfall totals we achieve on Tuesday. Just like Tuesday night, areas near US-127 will have lower rain chances on Wednesday compared to eastern areas.
The area of low pressure that is primarily over eastern areas Wednesday, may move back to the west a bit on Thursday, bumping up rain chances in those western areas compared to Thursday.
When all is said and done after the system pulls away from us Thursday night, rainfall totals in the Thumb, along I-69, and on the eastern edge of the Tri-Cities could total between 2-4". If thunderstorms repeat over the same area, locally higher amounts aren't off the table.
Behind the cold front highs on Wednesday and Thursday will likely be stuck in the 50s for most areas. It will be windy at times, too, which could give us a very chilly and raw feel as we start the fall season.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
