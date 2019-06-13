Good Thursday morning! We hope you have had a great week so far and send our best for a great second half.
It was nice while it lasted, but our brief break from the rain is already over as showers returned to Mid-Michigan last evening and they continue this morning. It doesn't appear the rain is headed out anytime soon, so plan for showers to last most of the day.

Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 4:00 PM Thursday to 4:00 AM Friday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.

Today & Tonight
Rain will be widespread through the morning drive today and will have the potential to be heavy at times. A few extra minutes out the door won't be a bad idea as heavy rain pockets could lead to ponding on the roads, along with low visibility at times.
As you head out plan for the 50s, which isn't too bad this time of year. However, plan for those 50s to be around most of the day, with low 60s at best expected for high temperatures.
If that wasn't cool enough for you for mid-June, expect a breezy northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with some peak gusts this afternoon greater than 30 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories continue for Bay, Huron, and Tuscola counties thanks to a northeasterly flow this morning, but with winds turning northwesterly, that will shift the focus to western Tuscola and Huron counties.
While we may get a few breaks in the action here and there, rain chances run through this evening before starting to wind down completely after sunset tonight. Beyond any flooding concerns, we aren't expecting severe weather.
Skies will clear rapidly behind the rain ending tonight, with mostly clear skies moving in toward Friday morning's commute.
Despite the cool day today, we should manage enough wind overnight to keep lows from falling too far. Expect lows in the upper 40s tomorrow morning.

