Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope the transition back to work and school is an easy one on this Monday morning.
It was an absolutely gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures as we wrapped up the last weekend of the summer season. As we make the transition to fall this week, big changes are on the way not only in the temperature department, but we'll also see plenty of wet weather.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, it should be another smooth commute with only a gradual increase in cloud cover expected through the morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, with a light southeasterly wind.
With a decently dry start to the day and a southeasterly wind bringing in some warmer air, picking up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20, we should see highs manage the middle 70s to around 80.
It won't be long into the afternoon before we start to see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop. This won't be for everyone, so if you plan on being outdoors this afternoon, you may be able to avoid that chance for awhile, especially those east of I-75.
These showers will have a chance to expand eastward into the evening before eventually tapering off into the overnight. Anything that occurs overnight should be fairly isolated, with most areas seeing a quiet night under mostly cloudy skies.
Overnight lows will stay mild with the clouds and a southeasterly wind that will remain breezy. Expect plenty of middle 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday
Many areas will get through the morning commute on the dry side Tuesday, but showers and thunderstorm chances will pick up through the morning toward lunchtime as a cold front moves in from the west.
Once those areas of rain arrive, they'll make slow progress across the state through the day. Severe weather chances will remain low, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially if we see thunderstorms repeat over the same areas.
Rainfall totals from Monday through 8 AM on Wednesday are expected to add up to 1-2" in spots, with just about everyone picking up at least 0.50".
Luckily, we've been on a dry stretch lately, so most areas should be able to handle this amount of rain. However, localized flooding issues will be possible.
With plenty of clouds and showers, we should see highs only in the upper 60s to middle 70s on Tuesday.
Wednesday & Thursday
Forecast confidence is high through Tuesday, but there are some differences in data when it comes to how things are expected to play out on Wednesday and Thursday.
There are some hints that some of our rain chances could continue through these two days as an area of stubborn low pressure lingers over the state.
If this scenario occurs, and the key word is if, we could add even more to some already solid rainfall totals. Some areas could see rainfall amounts between 2-4" from Monday through Thursday, before things slow down a bit into the weekend.
It's not out of the question that a Flood Watch may be issued in the coming days for certain areas of the TV5 viewing area to account for this scenario. If anything is issued, we'll be sure to let you know.
As if the heavy rain possibility wasn't enough, temperatures will crash into the 50s and 60s on Wednesday and Thursday behind our cold front, right in time for the fall season which arrives on Wednesday.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
