Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you have a wonderful holiday weekend ahead if today is your last working day.
As expected rain has moved back in for the morning commute and while it won't be quite as difficult to navigate as snow or ice, there could be some slow on your morning travels today.
Today & Tonight
Rain will be consistent through the entire morning drive today, not just the early commutes. We likely won't see much of a slowdown until later this morning around 9-10 AM when it appears things will quiet down briefly. Some of that rain may be heavy at times, so some ponding on area roads won't be out of the question.
Winds are also starting to pick up, too, with values already approaching 10-20 miles per hour out of the southeast with gusts between 20-30 miles per hour.
Once the main batch of rain moves through early today, temperatures will briefly have a chance to warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s late this morning. We'll likely achieve our highs for the day just ahead of, or around lunchtime. After that, the cold front passes through giving us a drop into the 40s through the evening.
As far as wind goes, expect widespread wind gusts between 30-40 miles per hour with potential for gusts between 40-50 miles per hour in the strongest areas. The best chance for those higher gusts will be in the Wind Advisory area along I-69.
It won't be a bad idea to secure any loose objects before leaving the house today.
The break in the rain later this morning and early afternoon won't last long as more showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. These showers won't be quite as heavy or widespread, but will be still be a nuisance nonetheless. Anything that lingers this evening may briefly mix with or changeover to snow.
Overnight, any rain or snow will gradually taper off and we'll dry out into Thursday morning. Lows will fall into the 30s so we'll need to keep an eye out for any patchy slick areas tomorrow morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
