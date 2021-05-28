Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! You've finally made it to the last day of the workweek -- or the first day of the weekend -- if your holiday weekend starts early! Soggy conditions are how we start this Friday, but luckily things dry out this afternoon, and skies begin clearing out for the weekend too!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY for Bay County until 10PM today (Friday). More information is available in the Weather Alerts section of our website, right here.
Today
Rain will continue during this morning, meaning folks heading to work or getting an early jump on holiday weekend travel will have a wet drive. Outside of a few lingering showers along I-69 and in the eastern part of the Thumb, most of us will see the rain come to an end by lunchtime, and any leftover showers will quickly follow suit (around 2 to 3 PM). Mostly cloudy skies may allow for a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon! Rainfall totals in most areas will range anywhere from 0.50" to 1".
The early rain and continued winds off of Lake Huron will really hold our temperatures back. Expect highs in the low 50s at best, with locations closer to Lake Huron likely not making it out of the 40s. Hang in there on Friday, because things will improve for the rest of the weekend!
Tonight
The clearing trend in the skies will continue tonight with partly cloudy skies! The catch there is that lows will fall to the lower 40s, even 30s in spots inland. The northeast breeze will also continue around 10 to 20 mph, making it feel even cooler. Clearing skies will allow for more sunshine this weekend!
Holiday Weekend
The Memorial Day Weekend should be quite pleasant overall, and we shouldn't run into any major weather-related travel issues as many hit the road, especially to the north.
Both Saturday and Sunday should see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side to kick off the weekend on Saturday. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday as winds remain out of the northeast.
Highs on Sunday should be a bit better in the 60s to near 70, but winds will still remain largely out of the easterly direction, keeping things cooler near the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.