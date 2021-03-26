Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a nice stretch of weather most of the week, it's a messy start to the Friday morning commute. Heavy rain has returned to Mid-Michigan and it's possible we see a bit of mix and snow this morning, especially in areas to the north.
As you head out the door this morning, plan for a bit of extra travel time, especially in our northern counties where the chances for mix, including a bit of freezing rain, are a bit higher.
Today & Tonight
Rain and mix will be at their most consistent through 7 AM, dropping off pretty quickly after that. Roads will no doubt be wet this morning, but also keep an eye out for a few slick areas where mix is occurring, especially in our northernmost areas near Houghton Lake, West Branch, etc.
- Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties until 12 PM.
If the wet weather weren't enough, winds are gusty this morning out of the north, with gusts around 30+ miles per hour. Thankfully, the wind should subside quickly into the afternoon, with west northwesterly winds only around 5 to 15 miles per hour during the second half of the day.
The strong winds could lead to some lakeshore flooding near our Thumb counties and Bay County. Winds will die down later today, but until then Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect until 4 PM.
By noon, wet weather is out of our hair and we'll dry out through the evening hours tonight. Skies will have a chance to break up a bit later today too, allowing for some sunshine to close out our Friday. High temperatures later today are expected to be a mix of 40s and 50s.
Dry weather continues into the evening and overnight, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected into Saturday morning. Lows will settle in the 20s and low 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday will start really nice, with plenty of sunshine through the morning hours. Unfortunately, we do expect to cloud up as the day goes along and eventually some showers will return to the forecast as soon as Saturday afternoon, bringing our streak of dry weekends to a close.
It's worth noting that while the first of the showers could return by Saturday afternoon, the better chances will be later in the evening, so no need to cancel any plans. Just keep an eye on the radar if you'll be outside.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s.
Rain showers, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes as things cool down, should wind down early Sunday morning. By the afternoon we'll be drying out and just like Friday, we'll have a chance to clear our skies during the second part of the day.
Highs on Sunday will be cooler, with 40s expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
