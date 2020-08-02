Good Sunday morning! We hope you had a great start to the weekend and hope Sunday is just as relaxing.
A much needed rainfall has been passing through the area overnight and it continues this morning. While it will be a soggy Sunday for many, we needed this badly. It may not completely end our drought situation, but this should help us make progress by chipping into some of our deficits.
And if you didn't get much this round, we'll have more chances into Monday.
Today & Tonight
With plenty of clouds and the rain around overnight, temperatures are running around 5 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning and we've got plenty of humidity to go along with those warmer values.
Rain will be at its most widespread through the first half of the day, and while severe weather is not expected, heavy rain will be possible in some of the showers. Some flooding here and there can't be ruled out, especially in counties that remain under the Flash Flood Watch.
High temperatures should remain in the 60s and 70s today with cloud cover remaining pretty stubborn. Winds will be out of the north northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts around 20 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements exist for Huron and Sanilac counties for high waves and strong currents. Although this won't be an ideal beach day, hazardous swimming conditions will exist and it's important to stay off structures like piers and breakwalls.
Showers will become progressively more scattered into the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather would not be expected during the latter half of the day either.
Hit and miss showers can't be completely ruled out overnight either with mostly cloudy skies. Despite this, overnight lows won't be quite as mild and will fall into the 50s and low 60s. There will be some mugginess, but not to extreme levels.
Monday
Another round of showers is expected through the course of the day Monday. Rain won't be constant all day, but showers and thunderstorms will be periodically possible from morning through the afternoon and evening as another area of low pressure passes through.
The best coverage of showers and storms will likely be Monday afternoon and evening before diminishing into Monday night. Severe weather is not expected on Monday either.
Temperatures will remain cool on Monday with a mixture of 60s and 70s, bringing one of our coolest days in quite some time.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.