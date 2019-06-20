Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Showers returned to the area yesterday and are leading to a wet morning commute. It's definitely not a bad morning to build a few extra minutes into the morning drive.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Bay and Tuscola counties until 10 PM tonight.
Today & Tonight
Showers will be persistent through the morning, with some of the rain coming down heavy at times. No severe weather is expected, but with plenty of rainfall over the last several weeks, there could be some nuisance-type flooding or ponding on area roads so take it easy.
Once we hit the lunch hour and continue onward through the afternoon, things will start slowing down a bit and we should be dry in most, if not all areas by the evening drive time tonight.
Temperatures out the door this morning aren't too much different than what we've been dealing with the last few days, with 50s and 60s. Don't expect much movement with highs this afternoon holding in the 60s. The only exception could be areas off to the north where less rain will fall.
A northeasterly breeze will continue today, which will not only keep the lakeshore counties cooler, but also continue to bring lakeshore flooding possibilities right near the shoreline.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories remain in effect for Tuscola and Bay counties with winds around 15-25 miles per hour expected near the shoreline areas.
Skies will eventually clear out tonight and with temperatures falling off toward the 40s and 50s, combined with lingering moisture from today's rain, we are looking at the possibility of fog tomorrow morning.
Friday: Summer Arrives 11:54 AM
Beyond some early morning fog, Friday looks like one of the nicer days of the workweek, conveniently just in time for summer to arrive late tomorrow morning.
Temperatures in the 40s and 50s should be able to take advantage of the sunshine with highs jumping into the lower and middle 70s during the afternoon hours. Like usual, values near the lake will be cooler.
This weather is great news for the Midwest Regional Championships Soccer Tournament which gets underway Friday. Humidity values will also be very comfortable, so it will be hard to ask for much better.
Skies will stay bright through the early evening and remain at least partially clear into the overnight period. Lows into Saturday morning will be in the low 50s.
