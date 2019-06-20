Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is just as nice.
While we still have a small chance for a leftover pocket of rain this evening, we will be in for a beautiful day on Friday for the first day of summer.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Bay and Tuscola counties until 10 PM tonight.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
For the evening drive tonight, most areas should have dry weather conditions. Although we cannot rule out a stray pocket of rain for the early evening hours.
A northeasterly breeze will continue, which will not only keep the lakeshore counties a little cooler, but it also brings a possibility for lakeshore flooding near the shoreline.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories remain in effect for Tuscola and Bay counties until 10 PM with winds around 15-25 miles per hour expected.
Skies will eventually clear out tonight and temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight. With the lingering moisture from today's rain, a clear sky and cooler temperatures we are looking at the possibility of fog tomorrow morning.
Friday: Summer Arrives 11:54 AM
Beyond the possibility of some early morning fog, Friday looks like one of the nicer days of the workweek, conveniently just in time for summer to arrive late tomorrow morning.
Temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s should be able to take advantage of the sunshine and high temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 70s during the afternoon hours. Like usual, values near the lake will be cooler.
This weather is great news for the Midwest Regional Championships Soccer Tournament which gets underway Friday.
Skies will stay bright through the early evening and remain at least partially clear into the overnight period. Low temperatures Friday night and into Saturday morning will be in the lower 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
