Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week as we hit the halfway point today. Welcome to the month of May!
We've had plenty of rain to start this week and the heaviest shower activity we've seen so far is moving into the region this morning. With rain coming down heavy at times, it may not be a bad idea to leave the house a few minutes early today.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron & Sanilac until 4 PM Wednesday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Showers will be persistent through the morning drive today and will remain fairly widespread through lunchtime. While we don't have any major flooding concerns at this time, ponding on area roads is certainly a reasonable expectation.
If flooding becomes more of a concern and flood advisories or warnings are issued, you'll certainly know about them.
Showers and any thunderstorms will gradually become more scattered this afternoon and evening, so we do expect the most widespread rain this morning.
We'll keep an eye on anything that develops this afternoon and evening as there may be a chance for gusty winds in any thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists just to our south.
Temperatures will be a tough call today as a warm front stalls out after moving northward today. We expect temperatures to be in the 60s along I-69, middle to upper 50s in the Tri-Cities and Thumb, and 40s to the north and along the lakeshore.
As we hit the overnight period, we should begin drying out and we'll have a chance to catch our breath into the morning hours of tomorrow. Lows will be around 40 overnight.
