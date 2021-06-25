Good Friday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week. Here's to a great weekend ahead!
After several rounds of rain and t-storms over the past 24 hours, chances will continue throughout the weekend and even into next week.
We have your latest forecast right here!
Evening/Tonight
After a steady rain for most of the the day, we begin to break up the shower coverage going into the evening and early overnight hours.
You can always keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar.
With that said, chances for a few strong storm especially south and east of the Tri-Cities will be possible to develop.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (isolated risk) of strong to severe thunderstorms extending SE oft the Tri-Cities, but the chance of severe weather is still very low. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts will be the main threat with any development.
Into the early overnight hours we will catch a quick break from the rain. Between midnight to sunrise will be our best shot at some dry time. The chance is also non-zero for an isolated shower or two, but no widespread rain is expected during that time.
Lows will settle into the mid-to-upper 60s, but muggy conditions will continue with dew points well into the 60s.
Weekend Outlook
Showers and thunderstorms should ramp up again on Saturday after any break from the overnight hours. Just like Friday, the main hazard with any rain will be torrential downpours and a flooding/flash flooding risk for low lying areas.
The Weather Prediction Center has a higher risk for flash flooding on Saturday after Friday's rain, with a Slight Risk over the entire TV5 viewing area.
The rain for Saturday as well as Sunday is expected to be more broken and come periodically in waves. If you will be spending any long periods of time outdoors over the weekend, keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar.
Highs on Saturday look to range from the mid 70s to near 80.
Sunday's rain evolution is tough to pin down at this point, with a lot dependent on how Friday and Saturday play out, but expect waves of showers and storms just like Friday and Saturday in a periodic fashion.
Strong to severe storms will be possible again on Saturday and Sunday, a low threat, but a threat nonetheless. The main risk would be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, but an isolated tornado threat also exists.
Highs for Sunday will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Rainfall Potential
With multiple days of rain through the middle of next week, rainfall totals will no doubt be sizable. It's tough to predict each town specifically, but the Rainfall Forecast (through 8 PM Monday) highlights the potential for totals between 2-4".
Consider the map above a general overview, because any towns that repeatedly get hit with thunderstorms could have locally higher rainfall totals. The same could can be said for the other end of the spectrum, with lower totals in areas that may get missed a bit more than others.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
