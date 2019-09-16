Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
We certainly had our share of active weather last week but we were rewarded with a beautiful Saturday and a decent, but cloudy at times Sunday. As we get set to start a brand new workweek, it appears we'll be in for a fairly quiet stretch which will be a nice change of pace from last week's events.
Today & Tonight
The only obstacle we expect in the coming days will be periods of fog during the late night and early morning time periods. It starts this morning with fog expected to increase through the morning commute.
Fog should remain manageable in most cases, some locally dense pockets can't be ruled out. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s out the door.
While fog will gradually lift out through the morning, we're getting into that time of year where we have to work a bit harder to mix out the fog. Because of that, we expect that fog to hang around as a cloud deck into the afternoon, giving us mostly cloudy skies.
We should stay mainly dry, but a few showers aren't impossible east of I-75 today. We don't expect anything heavy or widespread, more or less nuisance-type showers.
This will hold high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon, joined by a light north northeasterly wind.
Despite the cloud cover, expect dry weather through your evening plans tonight. You may even sneak in a little sunshine between the clouds later on this evening, too with more clearing expected late in the evening.
Those breaks in the clouds would be nice to see in the evening, but that will likely give us another round of fog to deal with into Tuesday morning's commute with some of that fog possibly becoming dense. This could mean a few extra minutes on your drive tomorrow morning.
Overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower to upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
