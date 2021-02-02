Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
We expect our quiet weather to continue along with some more sunshine going into Wednesday.
In typical Michigan fashion, don't get used to it! Our next round of winter weather arrives on Thursday into Friday along with another arctic blast of cold temperatures for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
After some lingering clouds this morning, mostly sunny skies will be the theme going into the later afternoon and early evening hours.
High temperatures around the region should top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills will likely stay in the 20s and teens with a north wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Staying dry with mostly clear skies expected going through this evening and overnight hours.
With mostly clear skies, Our overnight temperatures will have no trouble dropping into the single digits and teens tonight.
Wednesday
Another frigid start to the morning with wind chills feeling like the single digits out the door. Layer up!
Soak up the sunshine while we have it! Mostly sunny skies will be the theme going into the afternoon hours.
Highs for Wednesday will reach back into the low to mid 30s. Light winds from the northwest around 5-10 mph can be expected.
Clouds slowly make a return going into the later evening and overnight hours. This will be all ahead of our next weather maker for late week.
Wintry System Thursday/Friday
Enjoy the quiet and sunny weather for these new few days, our next system is expected to arrive into the late afternoon or evening hours on Thursday.
This system will bring accumulating snow, but with the current projected track from roughly northern Illinois to northern Lake Huron, we'll have to keep an eye on the potential for any mixed precipitation due to some warmer air being briefly drawn north.
With our track record for mixed precipitation this winter season, the specifics of exact amounts for precipitation is still a day or so away. Those details will come more into focus over the next 24-36 hours.
Winds will also be another topic of discussion going Friday into the weekend. 20+ mph winds will be possible with gusts even higher helping to usher in some of the coldest air of the season going into the weekend.
Our message at this point, is to be aware of the possibility of messy weather late Thursday and at times through Friday, and be sure to check back on the forecast the next few days.
Arctic Blast
Beyond that system, we're also expecting an Arctic air mass to bring some of the coldest air we've seen in awhile to the Great Lakes region going into the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures going into next week will struggle to reach the 20s. Overnight lows are expected to be stuck in the single digits with wind chills below zero.
And if that weren't enough, that cold air will likely lead to plenty of opportunities for lake-effect snow, so we'll monitor that potential, too. Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
