Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You're finally to the second half.
Snow returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday but most areas just saw flurry activity, and any accumulations remained pretty minor. Snow has gotten a touch heavier this morning, compared to yesterday, but still remains pretty light.
We'll deal with snow at various times through our Thursday, but after today, it will be hard to come by for the next several days.
Today & Tonight
While the snow amounts this morning won't be adding up to much, there may be a coating on area roads as you head out the door, providing an opportunity for some slick conditions.
That snow will continue at various times through today, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to be mindful during your evening drive as well if the flakes start to fly.
A few quick bursts of snow may show themselves late this afternoon and evening, which could quickly coat the roads and lead to some reduced visibility.
Temperatures will be cold once again today, not moving much from their upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Highs are expected to stay in that range this afternoon.
Wind chills on the other hand will likely feel like the teens and 20s all day long with a west northwesterly flow, sustained around 10-20 miles per hour.
Periodic snow chances continue into the overnight as well, but accumulations should continue to remain minor.
Overnight lows will settle in the teens, with wind chills possibly dropping into the single digits in spots for Friday morning.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
