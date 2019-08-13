Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday ahead.
Heavy rain stayed to our south overnight and while we could have used it, at least we'll have a smooth morning drive ahead of us today. While we should avoid wet weather for the most part today, we still have a few things to be aware of today.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay & Tuscola until 10 PM tonight and for Huron and Sanilac counties until 8 AM Wednesday.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
We've still got a few clouds passing through this morning, but we are starting on the dry side of things this morning and we'll continue to clear out as the morning goes along and skies should be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.
Temperatures are a bit of a mixed bag, running in the upper 50s to low 70s this morning. However, you'll feel a noticeable drop in the humidity out the door this morning.
With a breezy northeasterly wind around 5-15 miles per hour with gusts of 20+ miles per hour, our lakeshore counties will be stuck in the 70s today while inland locations have the potential for low 80s.
That northeasterly wind will lead to lakeshore flooding like we've seen so many times this year, along with the risk for rip currents and high waves. Small Craft Advisories are also in place for boating.
Bottom line, it's not the most ideal day to be at the lakeshore and we strongly advise against swimming with the rip current risk.
Away from the lakeshore, it should be a pleasant day overall with more comfortable air settling in and lower levels of humidity. Any evening plans should go off just fine, with lows eventually landing in the 50s overnight.
