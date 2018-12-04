Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It's been a cloudy few days in Mid-Michigan but our skies are looking a bit brighter as we begin our Tuesday. And not only will we see sunshine move back into the picture, but we'll be staying dry, too, which is a nice change of pace.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are starting around 5-15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning with readings in the teens and 20s, so you'll certainly feel that as you get ready to leave the house.
Wind chills aren't too bad, though, as winds have backed off quite a bit and should stay pretty light through today.
Skies have been clearing out from north to south this morning, so it appears we'll have some sunshine ahead today, especially this morning. Skies may cloud up a bit more this afternoon, especially in areas closer to US-127.
Despite the increase in clouds, we should stay dry outside of any flurry chances this late this evening and overnight. Lows settle in the 20s tonight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
