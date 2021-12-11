Following a night of heavy rain, strong winds battered Michigan on Saturday. Gusts over 60 mph were reported in some areas, but we can now look forward to some quieter weather in the days ahead!
Tonight
As Saturday's storm system departs into southeastern Canada, skies will clear and any leftover snow showers will come to an end. The only thing we'll be left with, will be some breezy conditions. Fortunately, it will not be nearly as windy as it was on Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will take a dive into the upper 20s and low 30s, with a WSW wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph will remain possible.
Sunday
Some well-earned quiet begins on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies taking over behind the storm system. A large-scale high pressure system will setup over the eastern United States, keeping rain or snow showers out of the picture. Expect breezy conditions to persist though, with southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts may occasionally top 30 mph, but will be much less problematic than on Saturday.
As an additional bonus, temperatures will remain quite a few degrees above average. Highs Sunday will top out in the low to mid 40s. Not near-record warmth, but better than average for mid-December!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
