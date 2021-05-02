Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is treating you well.
After a mostly dry Saturday, we have to dodge a few showers this morning. Good news is we expect to briefly dry out before more rain chances return to end the weekend.
Big spread in temperatures is expected today too.
Here's the latest on the forecast!
Sunday
A few lingering showers moved throughout the area this morning. Most of this activity is expected to wrap up by later this morning.
Today is another day similar to Saturday; overall a mix of sun and clouds with chances for a few showers and/or thunderstorms going throughout the day. As of now, the better chance for any development looks to happen into the evening hours.
Highs for Sunday will have a decent split thanks to a stalled out frontal boundary.
Expect some 50s and 60s north of the Bay and closer to the lakeshore. Folks from the Tri-Cities and farther south and west should reach the 70s with some reaching 80.
Winds turn more to the southwest northwest around 10 to 20 mph.
More clouds and better rain chances along with a few t-storms will be possible going into the late evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Rain Chances for Monday/Tuesday
Our best chances for some widespread rain will return Sunday night into the day on Monday. While this still looks to be out best chance for rain, it won't be an all day thing.
Periods of rain with some dry time will be likely going throughout the entire day Monday. A few showers will be likely even into your Tuesday before the system pulls away from the region east.
Highs for Monday will reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Any rain will be beneficial due to the current moderate drought across the state. Rain totals throughout Tuesday look to total around .5" with some higher totals near 1" farther north when all is said and done.
Stay tuned for any updates!
Stay warm, everyone!
