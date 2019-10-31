Happy Halloween! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful second half.
Our forecast will certainly be more of a trick rather than a treat this year as we are dealing with another round of rain today, along with the first snowflakes of the season. If that weren't enough, our wind is picking up quite a bit, giving us some cold wind chills during any Halloween festivities.
We break down the forecast below and make sure to click on our weather Alerts page for more information.
This Evening & Tonight
The rain showers in many areas this evening are transitioning over to a wintry mix, eventually some snow showers. Along our western and northern communities today we've already switched over to snow showers. Seeing our first snowfall of the season!
That transition period continues this evening from rain (for locations still receiving it) to the wintry mix and snow showers.
Temperatures this evening will drop in the 30s and lower 40s by dinnertime tonight.
Winds will be picking up this evening as well, becoming sustained out of the northeast around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts around 25 to potentially topping 40 miles per hour. Winds this evening will gradually turn to the northwest.
SLIDESHOW: Trick-or-treating hour-by-hour
Wind advisories have been issued from 7 PM tonight through 4 AM on Friday morning to account for this. It's also worth noting that these winds will lead to wind chills could be in the 20s for trick or treating tonight. Lakeshore flooding possibilities also can't be ignored.
SLIDESHOW: Flooding in Bay County
As we move into the evening, rain will gradually turn to snow from west to east. While ground temperatures most certainly will play a role, snow may still come down heavy enough at times to coat the roads here and there. We should be able to handle this amount of snow, but with it being the first of the year, make sure to be smart out there.
Snowfall amounts should be minor with some areas picking up an inch or two, with the highest amounts potentially reaching 3 inches. The best chance for those higher totals would be north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Keep in mind, that amount of snow may fall but with melting and compaction, it may not look like that on the ground when all is said and done.
Snow should taper off during the overnight with lows falling into the 20s and 30s, so keep an eye out for a few slick spots Friday morning, especially on elevated road surfaces.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
