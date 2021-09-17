Aside from a minor chance for a shower tonight, we're looking at a perfect weekend!
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight as a cold front tracks east across Michigan. That front may set off a shower or isolated thunderstorm overnight, but these will be few and far between. The front will clear east of the region by sunrise, taking any showers and cloud cover with it.
Lows will still be comfortable tonight in the middle and lower 50s with a northerly wind at 5 to 10 mph after the cold front passes.
Saturday & Sunday
Sunshine will be in full control once the cold front from Friday night clears the area. Any plans that you have this weekend will be in great shape and with both days expected to be dry, you can be flexible in your plans.
Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60s to middle 70s, with a wind coming from a north northeasterly direction off of Lake Huron.
Sunday should be a bit warmer as winds turn more southwesterly, with highs in the middle 70s to around 80. Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
