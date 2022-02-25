Good Friday evening! We hope you've had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead!
Snow made for a messy morning commute, but things have improved quickly this afternoon and early evening, with most roads reporting good travel speeds. Although snow hasn't ended completely with some scattered lake-effect ongoing, it's nowhere near as heavy as the peak this morning.
As we head into the weekend, while the chance for a few snowflakes isn't completely zero, they're smaller chances and nothing significant is expected.
This Evening & Overnight
Scattered lake-effect flurries and snow showers that are ongoing early this evening are expected to wind down in most areas for the later evening hours. Any snow that's out there at this point is not expected to produce anything significant accumulation wise.
Although most areas will see these snow showers come to an end this evening, lake-effect on the western side of the state may start migrating off of Lake Michigan in our direction overnight into Saturday morning, thanks to a westerly wind.
Temperatures are running in the 20s in most areas early this evening, with wind chills in the teens. We'll fall gradually drop to the single digits and low teens tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday & Sunday
Lake-effect clouds will move back into the area through the first half of the day, even if none of the lake-effect snow from the west side of the state makes it into the TV5 viewing area. Some areas may be lucky enough to see some early morning sun, before clouding up.
Highs will top out near 30 with a breezy west southwesterly wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts nearing 25 miles per hour. That will keep wind chills mostly in the teens through the day.
After a period of clouds, some sunshine is possible before the day is over. Dry weather should last through your Saturday evening plans.
Sunday sees a cold front cross the area during the day, with at the very least an increase in cloud cover. A few snow showers are possible, too. However, any snow that develops is expected to be pretty spotty and shouldn't produce a ton of accumulation if any.
Highs on Sunday will warm up into upper 20s to low 30s. Behind the cold front, winds will turn northwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Wind chills will remain much colder than actual temperatures with this in mind.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
