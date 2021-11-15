Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a smooth transition back to work and back to school.
While it snowed plenty on Sunday, ground temperatures were enough to limit any potential accumulation beyond a dusting in many areas. Depending on your viewpoint, that may have been a good or bad thing!
As for early this week, things should be generally quiet for a few days.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, most areas should have a dry morning commute. The exception could be some of our northwestern areas near Roscommon County where lake-effect snow continues to chug along. Skies have broken up a bit, too.
Temperatures are running in the lower and middle 30s, and wind chills are definitely on the chilly side with most areas feeling like the 20s. While there are plenty of spots above freezing, we've seen numerous accidents on our traffic map this morning, so there may be some slick areas here and there so be careful, especially on elevated road surfaces.
We should manage some sun between the clouds today, especially early in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the time this afternoon, but even then we could still get some occasional glimpses of the sun. Highs will be a few degrees on either side of 40.
Winds will be west northwesterly today around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour, which will keep wind chills in the 30s.
Most areas will stay dry today, but widely scattered snow showers (occasionally mixed), will be possible. This will be especially true during the afternoon. Accumulation would be minimal, if any at all.
Snow showers should wind down into the late evening and overnight, with skies getting a chance to clear out a bit once again. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s.
Tuesday
It should be a quiet day on Tuesday, with dry weather expected as lake-effect finally comes to an end. Skies will feature some sunshine in the morning, and similar to Monday, we'll likely see an increase in cloud cover into the afternoon hours.
Winds will take a more southerly turn on Tuesday, which should bring temperatures back into the lower and middle 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
