Wednesday brought some welcome quiet weather back to Mid-Michigan, and it looks like that quiet will be sticking around!
Overnight
Variably cloudy skies will continue overnight, with a small chance for a lingering shower closer to Houghton Lake. Some patchy fog will be possible as temperatures take a cooler turn back toward the low 50s.
Thursday
A system off to our north will continue to influence our weather with more scattered clouds along with the chance for a few spotty showers.
The better chance for showers will continue to remain north of the Bay. Like yesterday, if you don't experience the rain at your house, expect partly cloudy skies.
Highs for Thursday look to reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
