Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday is getting off to a good start.
After a very active Tuesday, we turn the corner and welcome in some quieter weather today! Just some low end shower chances remaining.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight (Wednesday)
A stray shower or two will stay in the realm of possibility into this evening and tonight, with the better chance staying north of the Bay. Otherwise, we'll have partly cloudy skies.
Always keep tabs on our Interactive Radar right here!
Lows will settle into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Chances for some patchy fog to develop will be there going into Thursday morning.
Thursday
A system off to our north will continue to influence our weather with more scattered clouds along with the chance for a few spotty showers.
The better chance for showers will continue to remain north of the Bay. Like yesterday, if you don't experience the rain at your house, expect partly cloudy skies.
Highs for Thursday look to reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.