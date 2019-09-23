Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
Showers returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday morning and again last evening, and when all was said and done early this morning, some areas had picked up between 1-2" of rain.
While it doesn't look like we'll see anything close to that today, we won't be done with the rain just yet.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies expected to hang tough for most of the day. Some breaks in the clouds will allow some sunshine in.
Expect temperatures to remain fairly steady, only rising to the mid 60s to low 70s.
We'll have a breezy west northwesterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour today, with occasional gusts near 25 mph.
Any isolated showers this afternoon should gradually fade into the evening hours tonight and skies will clear out a bit overnight. In areas where the wind dies down, a bit of patchy fog will be possible.
Overnight lows will settle into the 40s and 50s tonight, giving us a much more comfortable night for sleeping.
Tuesday
With the moisture in place from the rain over the weekend and calm winds, some patchy fog will be possible throughout the morning hours. May want to plan for a few extra minutes to work or school.
Temperatures starting cooler in the 50s for most.
Once we mix any fog that develops from the morning, expect a pleasant amount of sunshine throughout the afternoon.
Highs will be back into the low 70s. Humidity levels will be very comfortable with dew points back in the 50s.
Remember, youcan always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
