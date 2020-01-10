Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Unfortunately, our weekend weather will be less than ideal with a winter storm system expected to move into the region Friday night and continue through Sunday. As for Friday though, we'll at least be on the quiet side if you need to run any last minute errands.
Today & Tonight
Mild temperatures from late last evening continue this morning, with most of Mid-Michigan in the 40s to start the commute today. Outside of a spotty shower, we expect to stay dry.
Temperatures won't be moving much through the day, with largely 40s into the afternoon. They may cool down a bit during the second half of the day, but not dramatically so.
Skies will remain cloudy, with spotty showers still possible through the afternoon and early evening. Eventually, the better rain chances will arrive as we get closer to midnight and once rain arrives, wet weather will be persistent at times through the weekend.
Overnight lows will settle into the 20s and 30s tonight with winds picking up out of the northeast as the nighttime hours pass.
Weekend Storm System
We have a separate article dedicated to this weekend's storm system. You can find the newest information on that by clicking here: Latest Outlook On Weekend Storm System.
