Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
Showers returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday morning and again last evening, and when all was said and done early this morning, some areas had picked up between 1-2" of rain.
While it doesn't look like we'll see anything close to that today, we won't be done with the rain entirely.
Today & Tonight
Any showers that are around for the morning drive should be pretty spotty as the widespread rain from last night is pulling off to the east of us. These showers shouldn't be all that heavy and should amount to nothing more than a nuisance on your commute.
Temperatures are in the 60s for most as we start the day, and with mostly cloudy skies expected to hang tough for most of the day, expect temperatures to remain fairly steady, only rising to the middle 60s to low 70s.
We'll have a breezy west northwesterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour today, with occasional gusts near 25 mph.
Any isolated showers this afternoon should gradually fade into the evening hours tonight and skies will clear out a bit overnight. In areas where the wind dies down, a bit of patchy fog will be possible.
Overnight lows will settle into the 40s and 50s tonight, giving us a much more comfortable night for sleeping.
