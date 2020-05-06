Our weather made a mid-week turn-around for us, and we'll do our best to hang on to it into Thursday.
Tonight
After a sunny and warmer Wednesday, chilly temperatures will return again tonight. We'll remain under mostly clear skies for much of the evening, before partly cloudy skies taker over after midnight. These scattered clouds will be the result of a cold front sinking south across the state, and could also spur on an isolated shower north of the bay before daybreak.
Lows will dip into the low and mid 30s, meaning some scattered frost will again be possible.
Thursday
The cold front will continue to dip south on Thursday, stirring up a few spotty showers here and there as it moves through. None of the rain is expected to be too disruptive, but could make for some slick spots on the roads. Outside of any showers, we'll enjoy a blend of clouds and sunshine, so the day should prove fairly nice overall.
Highs will scale back a few degrees from where they were on Wednesday, opting for mid 50s instead of low 60s. We'll also see a northerly breeze at 6-12 mph with some gusts approaching 20 mph. Expect temperatures to hold closer to the 40s near the Lake Huron shoreline as a result.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.