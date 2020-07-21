Some of us stand to pick up some needed rain thanks to some overnight showers and storms.
Tonight
The sunny skies we enjoyed briefly on Tuesday afternoon have already turned things back over to increasing clouds. Those clouds will eventually bring a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms to the region tonight, mainly after midnight. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could produce heavy downpours and possibly some gusty winds.
Expect a comfortably warm overnight otherwise, with low temperatures headed for the mid 60s. East winds at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
Wednesday will have some similarities to how things played out on Tuesday, but when the skies clear this time, we won't immediately see the clouds return. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will linger on Wednesday morning, making for a wet commute for some of us. Some additional downpours will develop around midday as a cold front begins to track across the state, and will then diminish into early Wednesday evening.
Temperatures will run slightly warmer than on Tuesday, reaching highs in the mid-80s along with a stronger southwesterly breeze at 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.