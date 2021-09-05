Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope your Sunday has been going well with any Labor Day activities you may have. We're continuing to monitor the chance for some spotty showers this evening and tonight, but your Labor Day forecast is looking pleasant overall!
Tonight
A cold front positioned to the northwest of Michigan will slide through tonight, bringing some spotty shower activity along with it. Showers will begin to pick up around the 8:00 PM hour tonight for our northwestern counties, then with activity moving southeast through Mid-Michigan. We'll all be dry by around the 3:00 to 4:00 AM hour, with mostly clear skies taking over. Not everyone will see rain as showers will be spotty with coverage, so those who don't see any showers will continue to have mostly clear skies all night. The chance to see any activity increases as you travel north through Mid-Michigan.
A rush of cooler air behind the cold front will allow lows tonight to settle into the lower 50s. An isolated reading or two of upper 40s is certainly possible up north. Today's stronger wind will dial back to 5 to 10 mph out of the west.
Labor Day
After showers end overnight and mostly clear skies take over, we'll carry those mostly clear/sunny skies through Labor Day morning! Some fair weather clouds will build in during the afternoon, but expect partly to mostly sunny skies as a whole. With the cooler air having rushed in behind the overnight cold front, especially the air aloft, there will be some lake effect showers in the northern Lower; however, most of -- if not all -- of those showers will not reach the TV5 viewing area. If anything does, folks in Roscommon and Ogemaw Counties have the best chance, with it being a sprinkle or drizzle at the worst. Highs tomorrow will be pleasant, but with a split between our northern and southern counties. Expect middle 70s farther south, dropping to the upper 60s farther north. There will also be a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph. Overall, the good news is that if you do have any plans for the holiday tomorrow, the weather is looking alright!
Tuesday Storm Potential
We're continuing to see some signals for another low pressure system to track near the Great Lakes, bringing a cold front with it. Along this cold front, there could be some strong to possibly severe storms. This shift in the forecast is due to a slice of warmer air that will begin to migrate into Mid-Michigan ahead of the cold front. We are still ~48 hours out from this, so the forecast will surely change. If the warmer air continues to hold true, this severe storm chance could be upheld, while a cooler and drier shift in the forecast could cause the severe storm chance to be eliminated. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
