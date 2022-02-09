Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far, you've made it halfway through!
It's been a largely quiet day around Mid-Michigan, with snow showers slow to develop. Despite that slow start, you may occasionally run into one if you're out this evening. Thankfully, with temperatures well above freezing today, we shouldn't run into many issues on the roads with any snow showers.
This Evening & Overnight
Temperatures will actually cool off with time tonight, rather than rise like last night. They won't fall too far thanks to our warm afternoon and clouds that stick around overnight. Scattered snow will be possible, but very hit and miss, so many spots won't see a thing.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 20s to around 30 tonight, with a southwesterly wind turning westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind chills will run a bit cooler in the 20s and perhaps the upper teens.
Thursday
Most areas will stay dry on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. We'll still have a chance for some isolated snow showers here and there, but the coverage over the area will be small.
Highs will cool off slightly behind Wednesday night's cold front, with readings a few degrees on either side of 30. Winds on Thursday will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.
Snow showers should taper off by the evening hours, providing a brief break in the wet weather. But our next disturbance will be quickly on its heels, arriving after midnight into Friday morning's commute.
Friday
Snow is not expected to pile up like last week's snow this Friday, but the timing on the Friday morning commute is less than ideal. Snow is most likely Friday morning, before winding down during the afternoon and evening to just scattered snow showers, perhaps mixed with rain.
While we will refine this over the next couple of days, early signs are pointing to most of the area picking up around 1-2" of snow. This will likely be a bit more of a wet, slushy snow with temperatures running a bit warmer than some of our previous rounds lately.
Highs on Friday will have a chance to warm back up into the middle 30s. Winds on Friday will also be on the blustery side, with gusts near 30 miles per hour or slightly higher possible.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.