Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Generally quiet for Thursday despite a few isolated snow showers. Better snow chances arrive for Friday morning.
Colder temperatures also return for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Thursday)
Most areas will stay mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies. We'll still have a chance for some isolated snow showers here and there, but the coverage is expected to stay spotty at best.
Roads could be wet and/or have a few slick spots at worst for the morning.
Highs will be closer to average later this afternoon; landing a few degrees on either side of 30. Winds a bit breezy from the west around 5-15 mph gusting near 20-25 mph will be likely today.
Most of the evening is trending dry with more clouds. Our next disturbance will be quickly moving in; arriving after midnight into Friday morning's commute.
Lows tonight drop back into the 20s.
Friday
The timing for the snow during Friday mornings commute is less than ideal. Snow is most likely Friday morning, before winding down during the afternoon and evening to just spotty snow showers, perhaps mixed with rain.
Latest trends have most of the area picking up around 1-2" of snow when all said and done. This will likely be a bit more of a wet, slushy snow with temperatures closer to freezing approaching late morning into the afternoon.
Highs on Friday will have a chance to warm back up into the mid to upper 30s. Any slowdowns on the roads should improve by the afternoon with temperatures rising above freezing for many.
Winds on Friday will also be on the blustery side, with gusts near 30-35 mph or slightly higher possible.
Weekend Outlook
Big story for the weekend will be the return of colder temperatures. Another arctic airmass returns keeping highs in the teens.
Chances for some lake effect snow showers will be likely; especially for the Thumb and areas near and west of US 127 near Roscommon.
Overnight lows will drop back near 0 both nights.
Despite the lake effect snow chances, traveling for any Super bowl parties or gatherings should be in decent shape with variably cloudy skies.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.