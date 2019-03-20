Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you're excited for spring to arrive today at 5:58 PM.
Coming along for the ride will be some spring showers, primarily in the form of rain. But it's also not out of the question we see a few wet snowflakes mix in from time to time. Go figure.
It will be a short stay by the wet weather though, as dry weather returns for Thursday.
Today & Tonight
All is quiet this morning at least, with clear skies trending mostly cloudy by lunchtime. Temperatures aren't too bad, with the lower and middle 30s for most.
Wind chills are hanging out in the 20s with a slightly more enthusiastic wind this morning, still out of the south southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Expectations for a dry lunch hour remain in place, but chances for rain will increase shortly thereafter and once here, showers will last through the evening hours before eventually winding down toward the overnight.
High temperatures are expected to jump into the 40s again today, so most of our precipitation should fall in the liquid form. However, it's not impossible to see a few wet snowflakes mix in from time to time, or even see outright snow as precipitation cools us down.
Any snow accumulation would be quite limited, with the best shot for any slushy accumulation in our northern half. Even then, not much.
Rainfall amounts between 0.10 and 0.50 are expected.
Once rain ends, expect skies to remain mostly cloudy through the overnight period with lows falling into the lower 30s for the Thursday morning commute.
