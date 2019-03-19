We don't yet know how March will wind up, but we can safely say that Winter went out like a lamb on Tuesday. Spring rolls in at 5:58 PM on Wednesday, so can we expect it to play the part?
Overnight
Clear to partly cloudy skies will hang on for much of the overnight period as high pressure departs east of the region. Scattered clouds will begin to gather around daybreak in advance of a pair of disturbances that will bring wet weather back to the region on Wednesday.
Lows will dip into the low 30s for most, with a few areas possibly falling as low as the upper 20s. Winds will remain light for now, SSW at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
We should start dry on Wednesday, but any early day sunshine will fade quickly and leave us with mostly cloudy skies. The first of the showers should hold off until lunchtime.
Any showers during the day tomorrow aren't expected to be all that heavy, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.30" or less.
Despite the showers and cloud cover, our high temperatures should climb into the 40s Wednesday afternoon.
Winds will be a bit more breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 miles per hour with occasional gusts topping out between 25-30 miles per hour.
