Spring begins late Thursday, and it's going to waste no time making its presence known.
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over overnight behind a disturbance that tried to push in a few showers on Wednesday evening. No additional wet weather is expected for now, but some patchy fog may develop as a cool, damp air mass builds inland from Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay.
Lows will dip to the mid 30s in most locations, with a light ENE wind at 4-8 mph.
Thursday & Friday
Thursday will start off with dry weather conditions and temperatures will climb well into the 50s for the afternoon. Perfect for the first day of Spring, which will arrive at 11:50PM.
Showers will be approaching from the west during the afternoon and evening and with the warming temperatures, a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain will be fairly widespread at times through tomorrow evening, so plan for some wet weather if you're traveling tomorrow night. Some of that rain may be heavy at times.
A few stronger storms also can't be ruled out with the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk area very close to Mid-Michigan for Thursday. If any strong storms develop, gusty winds would be the main hazard.
Those showers will linger through the first part of Friday, with temperatures remaining quite mild through the morning hours with the 50s and even lower 60s possible to start the day.
Don't expect those temperatures to last too long, as they'll crash behind a cold front with 20s and 30s expected by the evening. Before our system pulls away from us, areas that cool down first may see a few snowflakes before precipitation comes to an end by the afternoon.
Rainfall totals between 0.50" and 1.0" look to be the most likely range for most of Mid-Michigan, although locally heavier amounts could be possible in thunderstorms.
Winds will be blustery on Friday, turning to the northwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to near 30 miles per hour. This will allow for some cold wind chills Friday evening.
Dry conditions should prevail through the late afternoon and evening though, so we shouldn't see any problems for any Friday night travels. We'll need to keep an eye on any wet roads as temperatures fall as some slick areas may develop.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.