After scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday, we're in for more rain over the next 24 hours. But sometimes things need to get a little worse before they get a lot better!
Weather Alerts
Bay county is under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 10 PM Thursday. For more information, click here to go to our weather alerts page.
Overnight
Scattered showers will develop into a steadier rain overnight as a new disturbance tracks along the southern border of the state. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, possibly resulting in ponding on the roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas. A stray rumble of thunder is also possible.
Overnight lows will remain mild in the upper 50s to around 60, even with a northeasterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday
Rain will continue on Thursday morning, mainly impacting areas along and south of US-10. Expect a wet ride into work, with occasionally heavy downpours that could lead to reduced visibility. Rain will be steadiest and most widespread through midday, and then gradually diminish during the afternoon before coming to an end in the evening.
Highs will take a hit on Thursday due to the clouds and wet weather. Most highs will settle for the middle and upper 60s, with low 60s expected closer to Lake Huron thanks to a NNE wind at 10-20 mph. That wind will also result in some localized flooding along the shore in Bay County, so stay alert if you live or travel in those areas.
Clouds will decrease quickly behind the departing showers on Thursday night, with wind diminishing as well. The tranquil turn will come at the cost of some slightly cooler-than-average temperatures, dipping into the low 50s.
Friday
Summer officially arrives at 11:54 AM on Friday, and we're going to ring it in right! Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring the work week to a close, with temperatures climbing back into the middle and upper 70s! What's more, it looks like seasonably warm temperatures are fixing to stick around for a change, taking us through at least the middle of next week!
