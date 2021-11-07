Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well so far. It's been more of a spring-like weekend with milder temperatures and sunshine! Those temperatures will be even milder today, reaching the lower 60s for many.
Sunday
An early sunrise thanks to the end of Daylight Savings Time is allowing for some early sunshine this morning! That trend will continue through the morning, and eventually the rest of the day, with mostly sunny skies throughout. Thanks to the sunshine, along with a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph, nearly everyone will reach the lower 60s by this afternoon. Today will be a great day for any outdoor activities!
Tonight
The clearer skies will continue through the overnight with mostly clear to flat-out clear skies. Despite the lack of a thermal blanket from those clouds, lows will manage to stay above 40 degrees. The southwest wind from the daytime will continue at 5 to 10 mph, helping us to stay milder. Our new sunset tonight will be at 5:19 PM now that we are back on standard time.
First Half of the Week
The mild air from Sunday will stay around Monday, highs will reach the lower 60s and out-do Sunday by a degree or two. The back-flow due to high pressure to our south and east is what's allowing for these above-normal temperatures.
On Tuesday, a quick-moving weak system will bring a few showers to the area, but eventually a cooldown. Those showers will not be an all-day event, but do expect to have some wet weather around the area then. High temperatures will be back into the 50s Tuesday-onward.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
