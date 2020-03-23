Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
After some snow overnight into this morning, weather conditions are taking a more quiet turn.
Spring like temperatures return to the forecast as well.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Dry weather rolls on this evening and overnight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies taking over.
Winds should remain pretty light, so wind chill shouldn't be a huge factor if you want to get some fresh air tonight.
Temperatures will continue to slowly fall throughout the 30s into the later evening.
Lows will bottom out in the middle 20s to around 30.
Tuesday
We start off the morning hours dry with temperatures starting near 30.
Variably cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine will be the theme going throughout the majority of the day.
High temperatures will be staying mild; back into the mid and upper 40s.
Winds will stay generally light from the east southeast around 5-10 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
