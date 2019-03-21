Spring is here, but we're in for a minor setback before we begin the weekend.
Tonight
Despite a few possible breaks in the clouds this evening, mostly cloudy skies will dominate the scene tonight. A cold front sweeping southward from Lake Superior will push a round of isolated snow showers in across the region after midnight, some of which may be mixed with some rain. No significant accumulation is expected, but the spotty snow could lead to isolated slick spots on the roads into the Friday morning commute.
Lows will dip into the low 30s for most of us, possibly even into the upper 20s in a few areas. Those chilly readings will be made to feel a bit colder thanks to increasing westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Expect wind chills in the teens and 20s into Friday morning.
Friday
It won't be the most Spring-like end to the work week, but it will be one of only two minor setbacks in our temperatures over the next week. Leftover morning snow showers will come to a quick end, leaving decreasing clouds behind for the afternoon. Even with any returning sunshine, temps are going to be held below average for the day.
Highs will only manage the middle to upper 30s in most areas, but it will remain breezy too. NNW winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph at times will push winds chills back into the 20s for the majority of the day. Don't ditch those extra layers just yet!
Skies will continue to clear on Friday night as an area of high pressure begins to build in from the central United States. Expect a breezy and cold night with lows in the upper teens, and wind chills possibly dipping into the single-digits.
