It's the final weekend of Spring, and to be honest, it could be better.
Tonight
A period of steady light rain will impact areas along and north of M-46 this evening through roughly 9:00 PM or so, rolling in ahead of a slow-moving cold front north of Lake Superior. The rain will be more intermittent through the early evening around the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and northern Thumb with ares to the south seeing virtually no rain at all.
That will begin to change as we approach midnight. With the initial wave of rain departing to our east, isolated showers will begin to sink southward behind it and will be an occasional nuisance into Saturday morning. Thankfully, no new flooding is expected from any of tonight's rain, as totals through daybreak will check in around 0.10" or less.
Lows tonight will remain mild in the upper 50s to around 60 with a SSW wind at 10-15 mph.
Saturday
The news is better for Saturday, but still not great. The day is not looking like a complete washout, but we will have intermittent showers and even a few thunderstorms all throughout. Skies will remain cloudy in between the occasional rain, making for a gray start to Father's Day weekend. If you have outdoor activities planned, or are headed to any outdoor festivals taking place this weekend, don't cancel. Just be ready to duck inside if one of those showers or storms rolls through your area.
Highs will remain stuck in their below-average ways, only reaching the middle and upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through Saturday night, along with the chance for more isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Father's Day
We'll do better on Father's Day, but we'll still need to keep an eye out for a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy skies will continue, with a few breaks of sun from time to time. Temps will pull a repeat of Saturday, topping off in the upper 60s once again. All told, still a good day for a round of golf with dad, but keep an eye on the skies.
