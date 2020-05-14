Our weather may have taken a more unsettled turn on Thursday, but at least the precipitation we're getting is liquid. There's more to come overnight before improving conditions on Friday!
Weather Alerts
FLOOD WATCH in effect until 10:00 AM for the following counties: GENESEE, LAPEER, SHIAWASSEE
Overnight
Mild conditions and plenty of leftover moisture from Thursday's heavy rain have allowed some fog to begin settling in over Mid-Michigan. With winds remaining largely calm overnight, there will be nothing to scour out that fog before another round of heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms rolls in. Nuisance rain will give way to heavier downpours after 3:00 AM as a complex of showers and storms rolls in from Illinois and Wisconsin ahead of a cold front. No severe weather is expected, but we will likely see some localized flooding, especially along the I-69 corridor.
Temperatures will not move much, only dipping to the middle and upper 50s for most of us.
Friday
Friday will be a day of improvement. Showers and possible thunderstorms will continue during the morning, making for slick spots and plenty of spray on the roads. The wet weather will depart shortly after lunchtime, with sunshine gradually retaking control of the skies during the afternoon.
What's more, we're in for some late-Spring warmth as temperatures find their way into the low 70s in many areas!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.